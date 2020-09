eng Owen Jones Chavs The Demonization of the Working Class Verso Books

In modern Britain, the working class has become an object of fear and ridicule. In this acclaimed investigation, Owen Jones explores how the working class has gone from "salt of the earth" to "scum of the earth." Exposing the ignorance and prejudice at the heart of the chav caricature, he portrays a far more complex reality. The chav stereotype, he argues, is used by governments as a convenient fig leaf to avoid genuine engagement with social and economic problems and to justify widening inequality. This new edition includes a new chapter, reflecting on the overwhelming response to the book and the situation in Britain today.