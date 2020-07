eng McBride, James The Color of Water A Black Man's Tribute to His White Mother Bloomsbury UK

1998 Taschenbuch

228 Seiten

12,00 € Auf Lager

"There are two voices in this complex and moving narrative, and on the surface they could not seem more different. One is the voice of a black musician, composer and writer who traces his own evolution and that of his seven brothers and sisters from a childhood in a Brooklyn housing project to accomplished maturity. The second voice is that of Rachel Shilsky, daughter of a failed itinerant Orthodox Jewish Rabbi in a... violently racist small town. The two stories, son's and mother's, beautifuly juxtaposed" "New York Times Book Review".